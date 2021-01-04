Jenny and Ian will return in Season 6 of Starz

Knowing how close Jamie is to his family, there’s a chance fans will see his sister Jenny (Laura Donnelly) and her husband Ian (Steven Cree) return in season six of Outlander.

When Jamie last saw her sister Jenny, their son, young Ian Murray (John Bell), had been kidnapped by pirates. To save him, Claire and Jamie set sail for Jamaica, leaving behind Jenny and Ian Sr.

The last time the Murrays appeared together in Outlander was during the third season thanks to that there are many reasons why fans want to see them return Jenny and Ian are not only Jamie’s sister and brother-in-law are also her greatest allies.

The couple took care of Jamie after Claire went back to the future and Ian Sr helped Brianna get to the colonies where she was looking for her parents. But one of the main reasons Outlander fans look forward to seeing them is because their son, young Ian, is a changed man as it would be fascinating to see how the couple reacts to seeing their new version of their son.

Let’s not forget that the Starz series is based on the book series by author Diana Gabaldon. Recall that the fifth season followed the events of the fifth book and the sixth book successively.

So when the series returns for season 6, it’s likely to dive into the stories of Gabaldon’s seventh novel, An Echo in the Bone. Similarly, in the seventh book, Jamie, Claire, and young Ian travel back to Scotland to visit Jenny and Ian in Lallybroch.

So if the show sticks to the original material, there’s a chance fans will see the Murrays return next season. However it backfires as the Outlander writers make changes to keep audiences on their toes so by now, fans know they shouldn’t rely on Gabaldon’s books for spoilers.

The Outlander team will begin filming the sixth season in the first months of 2021. Therefore, fans can expect new episodes to appear sometime this year.



