Jennifer Morrison congratulated “husband” Gerardo Celasco on his birthday after seemingly tying the knot

Happily ever after! Jennifer Morrison and Gerardo Celasco seem to have married after secretly tying the knot.

The 42-year-old graduate of “Once upon a Time in a Fairy Tale” hinted at her marital status on Friday, April 8, by calling 40-year-old Selasco, her husband, in memory of his birthday.

“Happy birthday husband!! You make every day brighter!!” Morrison wrote in her Instagram story along with a photo of the duo kissing on the beach. “Congratulations on another year full of wonderful adventures!”

The This Is Us actress admired her partner in another Instagram post on Friday, sharing a snap of the lovers both wearing engagement rings.

“Happy birthday, my love, my life, my forever! I like living with you,” Morrison signed the color—coordinated photo. “You inspire me every day. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ».

The Bombshell actress first sparked engagement rumors in February when she was spotted with a gold ring on her left hand. Morrison gave her Instagram followers a quick look at the jewelry while discussing her choice of books for the month on social media.

A month later, Selasco was spotted wearing his own wedding ring while attending the SXSW Music and Film Festival in Austin, Texas. The Passions graduate kept his hands in his pockets for most of the red carpet photos while promoting his “Swimming with Sharks” series.

However, when the Florida native moved his hands, keen-eyed fans noticed a gold stripe on his left finger.

“I love her ❤️ ,” Chelasco signed a series of photos on March 15 from the SXSW premiere with his love. “Thank you for supporting me and being by my side, @jennifermorrison.”

News of the couple’s alleged secret wedding has emerged more than two years after they were first linked. Although the exact date when they became an item is unclear, Morrison began sharing photos with Chelasco on social media in July 2019.

The Illinois native and the “Devil in Ohio” star confirmed their relationship two months later when they appeared together at the HBO Emmy afterparty in September 2019.

In the run-up to their romance, Morrison was briefly engaged to her co-star in the movie “At Home” Jesse Spencer from 2006 to 2007. She later dated Sebastian Stan, but the duo broke up in 2013 after dating for just over a year.