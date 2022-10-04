Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding Trailer Throws Live Hand Grenades and an armed Jennifer Coolidge into an R-Rated romcom

Also included: Lenny Kravitz looks like he’s leading a “porn safari.”

It may never be too early to look at the new releases of 2023 films, but as the current year goes on, our view of the future continues to grow. Even if the awards season has not yet arrived, and the festivals are just beginning, it is useful to take a look at what can entertain us all in late 2022 and early 2023.

Judging by the trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding” on Prime Video, next year will start quite violently. Not content with a simple exchange of vows, director Jason Moore and screenwriter Mark Hammer have added a lot of R-rated action movies to this charming comedy.

What starts out like any other big day turns into a hostage situation as Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) discover that their “I Do” is being besieged by tons of armed villains. Live hand grenades are becoming a problem, as well as the bride’s ever-tearing dress and her debate about counterterrorism strategies with her future husband. But perhaps the deadliest component of a Shotgun Wedding is Emmy Award winner and national treasure Jennifer Coolidge, swinging a machine gun in the name of defeating evil.

Awkwardness still finds its way into this rather rude rendezvous. That’s where the brilliant Sean Lenny Kravitz comes into play, who was invited to the wedding by a very special party: his ex-girlfriend Darcy. Although Tom really shouldn’t worry too much about this whole scenario, because if this character is anything like the real Kravitz, a Jason Momoa-style bromance might be just around the corner.

So far, the unification of Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel really looks like it’s working for the benefit of Shotgun Wedding. The actor of the Transformers franchise praised Lopez’s work on the set, which largely explains the impeccable chemistry between the two actors. The question still remains whether it would have been the same if Armie Hammer hadn’t dropped out, which allowed Duhamel to break in and save the day.

It looks like Shotgun Wedding has a good balance of your typical romantic comedy fluff with an R-rated sensibility that includes expletives that need to be cut or duplicated to create a trailer with a green stripe. (Read Jennifer Lopez’s lips as she proclaims how “damn” she loves that cake knife, and you’ll know what I’m talking about.) firepower and fireworks will collide as this movie throws the action-packed wedding you’ve been dreaming of. visits on January 27, 2023

All you need to answer the invitation is a Prime Video subscription, as this will be the exclusive home for this romantic comedy. And if you’re like us and want to find the best movies/TV shows with Jennifer Coolidge, you may need to consult with a couple more streaming services to answer this particular call.