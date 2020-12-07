Jennifer Lopez without makeup, showing her face

Jennifer Lopez demonstrated with a photo that underneath all the glamor and sensuality that characterizes her, there is a loving mother.

Music star Jennifer Lopez is one of the hottest and sexiest women on the show. The 51-year-old also actress has one of the most toned and dazzling figures. But in addition to being a great artist, JLo is a loving and dedicated mother to her children.

Without a single drop of makeup, with her hair tied up and in a robe, “The Bronx Diva” decided to share a photo with her children, Emme and Maximilian, 12 years old, on her Instagram account. The singer wrote, “I love that you still want to sit on Mom’s lap! Happy Saturday.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIbYUiYJ9-g/?utm_source=ig_embed

The tender moment between the famous mother and her twins stole the hearts of her fans, who congratulated Jennifer for sharing such adorable photos on their social networks.

Jennifer Lopez retains her beauty

In the publication of JLo, Internet users could not help but notice that the singer and actress looks spectacular with a natural look. Lopez has managed to preserve her beauty that usually characterizes her and finally shared the secret with her followers.

The singer of “Jenny From the Block” is about to launch her own line of cosmetic products called “JLo Beauty”. She herself said during the promotion of the beauty line, that she focused on sharing what has helped her to always look jovial.

Some skin care products specialized in mature skin, which many people will surely love.

For the campaign of her new brand, the star posed with a quite natural style that showed that the years do not pass on JLo’s face. In addition, she is supported by a healthy life full of exercise and good food.



