Jennifer Lopez wishes Alex Rodriguez all the best after a relationship full of drama

What can change the year. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke up after breaking off their engagement, but are they on good terms?

J.Lo's Halftime Revelations: From Shakira's Drama to Ben Affleck's Cameo

“Jen really wishes Alex all the best,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s completely moved out. She doesn’t think about Alex. Their relationship was filled with drama, and this is the last thing she has time for in her life.”

The source adds that Lopez, 52, is “very happy” with Ben Affleck “and is planning this next chapter with him.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2021 that the On the Floor singer and the 46-year-old former baseball player had ended their four-year relationship. This news came two years after he proposed.

“We realized that it was better for us to be friends, and we hope to remain so,” the statement said. “We will continue to work together and support each other in our common affairs and projects. We wish all the best to each other and to each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who sent kind words and support.”

Earlier that year, Rodriguez was criticized for allegations that he contacted “Southern Charm” star Madison Lecroy. “He never physically cheated on his fiancee with me,” she said at the time. “[It] was never physical… there was never anything. Just an acquaintance. … [We talked] randomly, but not [constantly].”

Meanwhile, sources close to the athlete told Us at the time that he had “never met” Lecroy.

Rodriguez has since moved on to Catherine Padgett. “They haven’t named their relationship yet and they’re not going to tell their friends that it’s official,” a source told us earlier this month when the couple traveled to Italy.

As for Lopez, only a month after her engagement to Rodriguez officially ended, she was back together with Affleck, with whom she broke up in 2004. In addition to reuniting with the Argo star, who proposed for the second time in February, Lopez is focused on work and her 14-year-old twins Max and Emma, whom she shares with Marc Anthony.

“She always takes on several projects at the same time, that’s why she’s always so busy, and she’s pulled in different directions,” says the first insider. “She tries to make everyone, including Ben and her children, happy. She’s thrilled with the press Halftime has received and just wants to keep entertaining her fans.”

With a report by Diana Cooper