Jennifer Lopez Was Honest With Ben Affleck About His White Privilege 20 Years Ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were an influential Hollywood couple in the early 2000s. After the two broke off their engagement, almost two decades passed before they finally reunited and announced their second engagement. The world has changed since they first exchanged rings, and J.Lo was honest with Affleck about how their relationship would evolve in the media all those years ago.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged in 2003.

Jennifer Lopez first started dating fellow actor Ben Affleck in 2002 after meeting on the set of Giglia a year earlier. They continued working together on the video for “Jenny from the Block” and the movie “Jersey Girl”. Her 2002 album This Is Me… Then was dedicated to and inspired by Affleck.

Their relationship was scrutinized by the media and called them “Bennifer”, which was the first time that famous couples were given names-suitcases. They got engaged in November 2002 and planned to get married in September 2003, but postponed the ceremony due to increased media attention to this event. Eventually, in January 2004, they parted ways.

Affleck didn’t like the media attention that played a role in their breakup. But since then, the two have publicly spoken highly of each other and explained their failed relationship by being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Jennifer Lopez Was Honest With Ben Affleck About Being a White Person

In 2022, J.Lo released her long-awaited documentary “Halftime”, which tells about the life of the singer “If You Had My Love” from her upbringing in the Bronx to the performer of the show in between Super Bowl breaks. The documentary also chronicles Lopez’s love life, which was tabloid fodder in the 2000s while her achievements in her career were ignored.

Affleck spoke in a documentary about their relationship at the time and about all the sexist and racist headlines that were written specifically about her. “One day I said to her, ‘Doesn’t that bother you?'” he recalled. “And she said: “I am a Latin American. I’m a woman. I was expecting this. You just don’t expect it. You expect to be treated fairly.”