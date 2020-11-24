Jennifer Lopez was accused of stealing Beyoncé!

Jennifer Lopez has to face a new controversy! During the last AMAS, the star is accused of having plagiarized a Beyoncé show.

A new scandal for Jennifer Lopez! Last Sunday during AMAS 2020, some Beyoncé fans accused JLo of copying a performance by their idol.

This is a controversy that Jennifer Lopez would have done well without! This Sunday, November 22, the star participated in the new edition of the “American Music Awards”!

During the evening, she caused a sensation with a sublime glittery outfit. But it was especially his performances with singer Maluma that intrigued the Web.

Dressed in an alluring black bodysuit, Jennifer Lopez set the scene ablaze with the titles “Pa’Ti” and “Lonely”. Surrounded by her dancers, the star put on a brilliant show in front of the crowd.

If JLo received praise via his social networks, Internet users have also accused him of plagiarism! To believe some twittos, she would have been strongly inspired by Beyoncé.

DID JENNIFER LOPEZ REALLY WANT TO COPY BEYONCÉ ?!

For some Queen B fans, Jennifer Lopez would have copied their idol 100%. For them, her number strangely resembles that of Beyoncé during the “Grammy Awards” in 2014.

At that time, the star had also performed his hit “Drunk In Love”. Like her colleague, Jay-z’s sweetheart had bet on an ultra sexy black body. Without forgetting to string together suggestive poses on a chair … Like JLo!

The “Crazy In Love” singer also opted for dim lights to illustrate her performance on stage. All these little details found in Jennifer Lopez’s show have therefore earned him a real bad buzz.

“Woow! It’s copied thoroughly from Beyoncé’s show. Shocked ”, can we read on the Web. But also: “This is no longer inspiration. This is plagiarism. She even copied her cut. It’s serious “.

For now, JLo prefers to remain silent. To be continued !



