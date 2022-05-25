Jennifer Lopez Wants to marry Ben Affleck “sooner rather than later” on an “exciting Holiday”

Wedding bells for Bennifer! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are closer to the altar than you think.

“The truth is, if Ben had wanted to push it forward this summer, she would have completely given up on it.”

The insider added that the 52-year-old “Marry Me” star “wants to get rid of the formalities so that they can start their journey as a man and wife as soon as possible, not later,” and she intends to arrange a lavish wedding.

“She definitely wants a spectacular holiday at some point, and money won’t be a problem!” the source continued. “They are both determined to do this job and take all the necessary steps to respect each other’s boundaries and learn from their mistakes last time.”

Lopez and 49-year-old Affleck first met in 2002 on the set of their movie “Gigli”, when the singer “Jenny from the Quarter” was still married to Chris Judd. In June 2002, Lopez filed for divorce from 52-year-old Judd and began publicly dating actor Good Will Hunting.

Affleck proposed next November. However, the co-stars who became lovers canceled their wedding due to “excessive media attention” just a few days before their wedding, which was supposed to take place in September 2003. By January 2004, they officially broke up.

Later that year, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress married Marc Anthony, and Affleck began dating Jennifer Garner. They tied the knot the following June.

Although they both left, Affleck and Lopez continued to speak positively about each other in the press. In 2020, the “Disappeared” actor told The New York Times that, in his opinion, Lopez should have received an Oscar nomination for her role in Strippers.

“She should have been nominated. She’s the real thing. I keep in touch with her from time to time and treat her with great respect. How great is it that at the age of 50 she starred in her most popular movie? That’s pretty damn cool,” the “Argo” star said at the time.

Both Affleck and Lopez had children after a breakup in the early 2000s. The “City” actor has three children with 50-year—old Garner — Violet, 16, Serafina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and the “On the Floor” singer has two children with Anthony – 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian. The former couples remain co-parents, but their marriages have since broken up. Lopez and Anthony finalized their divorce in 2014, and Affleck and Garner announced their divorce in 2015.

In 2021, Giglia’s colleagues reunited. “They looked very happy together,” an insider told us after the couple was spotted in Big Sky, Montana, in May of that year. “It’s just that the two of them were relaxing together. Big Sky is a special place for Ben.”

In August 2021, the “Out of Sight” actress went to a performance of the musical “Hamilton” in Los Angeles with her teenage twins and Affleck’s daughters. The following month, the couple appeared on the red carpet for the first time since getting back together at the Venice premiere of Affleck’s film “The Last Duel.”

Lopez announced her second engagement to Affleck via the On the JLo newsletter in April. “Saturday night at my favorite place on earth (in a bubble bath) my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed,” she wrote. “I was completely taken by surprise and just looked into his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time, struggling to grasp the fact that after 20 years this was happening over and over again, I was literally speechless, and he said, is that right?” I said, “YES, of course it is YES”.