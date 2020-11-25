Jennifer Lopez totally appears on TikTok!

Pretty singer Jennifer Lopez seduces TikTok users with a very sexy video! We tell you more. Jennifer Lopez looks sexy in a video shared on TikTok!

The pretty brunette has indeed unveiled a very sexy video clip on her TikTok account. We then see Jennifer Lopez pose nude in front of the camera.

We then see her in her bathroom in a white silk bathrobe. But what is the beautiful Latina preparing for us?

Well Jennifer Lopez shared this video to tease her brand Jlo Beauty! In fact, an audio message accompanies his TikTok video.

“Beauty has no expiration date” you can hear it said. “It’s to have no limit, it’s to be powerful. It is knowing its true value. »Continues the American star. Before concluding “For me, that’s JLo Beauty. To love yourself. ”

JENNIFER LOPEZ: JLO BEAUTY

Like a large number of celebrities, Jennifer Lopez is also launching her cosmetics brand. The queen of pop and dancefloor is therefore tackling the world of beauty with her brand JLo Beauty.

At 51, Jennifer Lopez is still talking about her. And the JLo phenomenon is far from over!

On November 15, the pretty brunette opened the Instagram account @jlobeauty to the general public, which had remained private for a long time. His brand account now has more than 157,000 subscribers.

Thus, with JLo Beauty, the singer offers her fans skin care as well as a whole collection of make-up.

Cleanser, moisturizer, lotion or serum… it’s all there! There are also eyeshadows, bronzing powders and lipsticks.

In short, all the must-haves to have the same makeup as your favorite star. At the moment the site is not yet online. But J Lo still offers us to subscribe to its newsletter so as not to miss its launch! Case to be continued.



