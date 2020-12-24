Jennifer Lopez: The ride for Christmas shopping!

Yesterday Jennifer Lopez did some shopping in Miami for the Christmas holidays! And the star was also accompanied by her daughter Emme.

This Wednesday, December 23, Jennifer Lopez was seen in Miami with her daughter Emme. The duo seemed busy finalizing their Christmas shopping under the flashes of the paparazzi.

More and more of you are following Jennifer Lopez via her social networks. In recent months, the star has often posted her news on her Instagram account.

This year because of the pandemic, the singer of “I’m Real” had to put some of her projects on standby. But it’s a safe bet that the singer will try to return to the front of the stage in 2021!

In the meantime, Jennifer Lopez takes full advantage of her family. A few days before Christmas, the star went on a shopping spree in Miami with her daughter Emme.

For this little outing, the duo bet on an ultra trendy but very simple look. If some passers-by did not recognize them, the paparazzi were on the lookout to immortalize them. The proof in pictures!

JENNIFER LOPEZ IS PREPARING TO CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS TOO!

Due to the health crisis, caution is in order. Like many of her fellow citizens, Jennifer Lopez never takes her mask off when she goes out.

While Alex Rodriguez’s fiancée often opts for original models, this time she has opted for a solid, dark blue piece.

According to the journalists present on site, Jennifer Lopez seemed to make her last purchases for the Christmas holidays. She made a little stopover in a Gucci store.

While waiting in line to enter, the “Papi” interpreter patiently waited her turn while respecting the safety distances.

If Jennifer Lopez seemed very interested in many bags of the famous brand, her daughter was listening – for her part – to music on her mobile. No doubt that the relatives of the incendiary brunette will be spoiled for Christmas!



