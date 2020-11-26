Jennifer Lopez teaser of her new song

The singer Jennifer Lopez presented a suggestive preview of her next musical work in which she only wore her engagement ring.

Jennifer Lopez’s new album goes on sale Friday, but before the release, the singer gave her fans a small “gift” by promoting the teaser for her new song with sensual photography.

JLo shared the official cover of “In the Morning” on Wednesday, and it’s a pretty simple concept: a provocative, completely nude shot of the singer in a clever pose that avoids Instagram censorship.

The video, published yesterday on her Instagram profile, shows several images of López totally naked, including detailed shots of her stomach, waist and thigh. In addition, in another of the snapshots, JLo looks directly at the camera covering her breasts with her hands.

Jennifer Lopez captivates her fans

The only adornment that the singer wears in the photographs is the engagement ring that Álex Rodríguez gave her when he asked her to marry her last year. It is a platinum and diamond jewel valued at no more and no less than five million dollars (about 4 and a half million euros), and the truth is that the singer has hardly been seen without it since then.

Jennifer Lopez has accompanied the montage of images, taken by artists Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, of the following hashtags: “In the morning,” which is speculated to be the title of her next song, and “new music.”

Jennifer Lopez’s post already harvests more than 1 million and 183,000 ‘likes’ and has generated thousands of comments from her fans, who have made it clear that, although the sensuality that the artist boasts may have its detractors.



