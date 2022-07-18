Jennifer Lopez shows off a new engagement ring in bed after marrying Ben Affleck

Officially officially! Jennifer Lopez showed off her new jewelry after her wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

Everything Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez told about their romance

On Sunday, July 17, the 52-year-old musician had a fresh face, and she was smiling in bed with a silver wedding ring on her finger. She captioned the Instagram snap “Sadie,” apparently referring to “Sadie, Sadie” from Funny Girl.

“I’m Sadie, Sadie, a married lady,” the lyrics read.

Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of the film “Marry me” in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Lopez also directed her fans to her newsletter for more information, revealing that she and 49-year-old Affleck exchanged vows over the weekend.

See 6 Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rings over the years

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” the singer wrote On the Floor. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, and they all made the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.”

The couple were joined by her 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Mark Anthony.

“So, with the best witnesses imaginable, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in a small chapel and gave each other rings that we will wear for the rest of our lives,” she continued. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and kind to each other. We had this. And much more. The best night of our lives.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: The chronology of the Bennifer novel

Lopez and Affleck were first engaged from 2002 to 2004. Almost two decades after the cancellation of their wedding (and engagement), they reunited in the spring of 2021. The actor proposed for the second time earlier this year.

“They’re both so comfortable with each other, they make each other so happy that they don’t want to wait any longer,” a source told Us Weekly about their Las Vegas wedding. “They both thought it was a fun and laid-back way to tie the knot.”

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2015, finalizing his divorce in 2018. They have three children: Violet, 16, and Serafina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

“They were right when they said, ‘All you need is love,'” Lopez concluded on Sunday. “We are so grateful that we have this in abundance, a wonderful new family of five wonderful children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. …Stay here long enough, and perhaps you will find the best moment of your life, driving through Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love, driving with your children and the one with whom you will spend eternity. . Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things, and it’s worth waiting for.”