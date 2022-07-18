Jennifer Lopez showed framed photos of her and Ben Affleck in their bathroom before the wedding

Remembering their love! Ahead of her wedding to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez spoke about how she prepared in her home, including a special look at the memories of their romance over the years.

In an Instagram video posted by her hairdresser Chris Appleton on Sunday, July 17, Lopez, 52, appears to be going to her own bathroom. In the background, a framed photo shows side-by-side photos of 49-year-old Lopez and Affleck at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021 and the red carpet moment of their first courtship.

“I feel amazing. I’m so glad. I had this dress for so many years, and I just saved it, saved it, saved it, and so I put it on my wedding day,” the singer said in the clip about her thoughts about the Big Day.

The couple were first linked after meeting on the set of Giglia and were initially engaged from 2002 to 2004. At the time, the actress admitted that she wasn’t sure when their relationship would become something serious. “You can’t pinpoint it,” she told Dateline’s Pat O’Brien in November 2004. — At first we became friends. This is an honest truth before God.”

Four months after the cancellation of their original wedding, the duo decided to end the relationship. After the breakup, Lopez called it “the first real heartbreak” in her book True Love. “It felt like my heart was ripped out of my chest,” she wrote in a 2014 novel. “I was looking for solace in another person, trying to find someone who could make me feel loved and desired in the loneliest hours.”

Lopez married Marc Anthony, and the exes were together from 2004 to 2011. They have twins Emma and Max, who are now 14 years old. Affleck, for his part, left Jennifer Garner, and they finalized their divorce in October 2018 after 10 years of marriage. They have three children: Violet, 16, Serafina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

In April 2021, Lopez and Affleck made headlines when they were spotted spending time together shortly after her breakup with fiance Alex Rodriguez. A month later, Us Weekly confirmed that they were “constantly dating and very happy together.”

Earlier this year, the New York native announced that Affleck had asked the question again. “On Saturday evening, while in my favorite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed,” she wrote in her newsletter “On the JLo” in April. “I was completely taken by surprise and just looked into his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time.”

After a three-month engagement, Lopez and Affleck received a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, and tied the knot in a Las Vegas chapel.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” the Hustlers star wrote in her newsletter on Sunday. “In the end, it was the best wedding we could have imagined. We dreamed about one thing a long time ago, and the other became a reality (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, the pink convertible and each other) in the very, very long past.”

The bride, who wore two different dresses on her special day, noted that the wedding chapel allowed her to change in the “rest room”, while her current husband “changed in the men’s room.” “By midnight we had barely reached the little white wedding chapel. They kindly stayed a few minutes late,” she explained about the “best night” in the couple’s life.

According to the source, Lopez and Affleck wanted the wedding ceremony to be “fun and relaxed.” “They are both so comfortable with each other, they are so happy with each other that they don’t want to wait any longer,” the insider said.