Jennifer López show off herself be seen naturally and training hard

Jennifer López wasted no time starting the year by burning calories and showing off her 51-year-old body. Especially right after the Christmas holidays and the lunches. For this reason, “The Diva of the Bronx” put on a tight black leggings and a white top that left part of her bust in view of everyone who wanted to admire her.

In addition to her “outfit” she left her hair natural, without extensions and wet with sweat like most of her body, which raised the temperature on her Instagram account and made her receive millions of compliments and compliments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer López is one of those who does not need inspiration other than herself to get up and give “everything for everything” when it comes to physical activity. Not for nothing does it have a rear guard of steel. Here we leave the photo for you to enjoy the beauty and sensuality of the spectacular singer.



