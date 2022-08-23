Jennifer Lopez shared the first look at her wedding dress from her and Ben Affleck’s ceremony in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez was an amazing bride! The hitmaker gave fans a “first look” at her wedding dress and stunning glamour at an intimate ceremony in Georgia with Ben Affleck.

Teasing fans, 53-year-old Lopez on Tuesday, August 23, shared a close-up photo on Instagram, in which she smiles behind a magnificent tulle veil. The artist “Get Right” was a wonderful sight, with bright eyeliner, spectacular eyelashes, highlighted eyelids, elegant blush and a soft lip. To complement her makeup, Lopez wore pearl earrings and pulled her hair back. “The first look at my wedding look at OnTheJLo.com “, — she signed a post on the social network, directing her subscribers to her newsletter.

Although only the upper part of her body was captured in the picture, the feathered neckline of the Enough star’s dress was visible. To marry the 50-year-old Affleck for the second time on Saturday, August 20, Lopez walked down the aisle in a snow-white couture dress from Ralph Lauren with a long train. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress’ “Marry Me” dress featured a ruffled skirt and short-sleeved sleeves. Affleck looked dapper in a white and black tuxedo.

The ceremony, which took place at the estate of the “Disappeared” star, was intimate. The lovers were surrounded by their closest friends and family members, including their children.

The Let’s Get Loud singer, for her part, shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck has daughters Violet, 16, and Serafina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, from ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Southern evening took place after the happy couple said “yes” in Las Vegas on July 16.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” the “On the Floor” singer wrote in her newsletter in July, hours after Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had received a marriage license. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, and they all made the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.”

At the time, she continued, “So, with the best witnesses you could imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in a small chapel and gave each other rings that we would wear for the rest of our lives. …But, in the end, it was the best wedding we could have imagined. One that we dreamed of a long time ago, and one that became a reality in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and each other in a very, very long end.”

For the wedding in Vegas, Lopez wore two dresses, one of which she “saved up” for years.

“I’ve had this dress for so many years and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” the Hustlers star said in a video posted to her. a website where she was spinning in a textured jacquard dress with a floral print by Alexander McQueen. Then she changed into an off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad dress.