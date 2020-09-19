Jennifer Lopez says goodbye to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Jennifer Lopez shared a heartfelt message on Instagram where she mourned the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the progressive judge of the US Supreme Court Bader died at 87 years of age from “complications” with pancreatic cancer she suffered, according to information shared (yesterday) Friday by the court through a statement.

The death of Judge Ginsburg already generates a political battle in the United States

The court indicated that the magistrate “died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications from a metastasis in pancreatic cancer,” according to EFE.

“My heart aches to learn of the passing of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true advocate for gender equality and she was a strong woman for me and for all the girls in the world whom we could look up to, ”JLo said via Instagram.

She added: “Throughout my life, I have been fortunate to meet so many amazing people… but there are a select few where there is an instinct within you that tells you to pay close attention. And I did it. When I met her, I was hanging on her every word ”.

“I will always remember what she told us the day we met her:” Be the best version of yourself. ” It was simple but profound. Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. We will honor you by continuing to fight for equality, empathy and justice for all ”, concluded the singer.

The judge had been fighting cancer for years: in 2009 she overcame one of the pancreas; in 2018 they had to remove some malignant nodules from her left lung; and in the summer of 2019 the tumor reappeared in the pancreas.



