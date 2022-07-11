Jennifer Lopez recalls panic attacks caused by exhaustion in her 20s: “I was completely frozen”

Wake-up call. Jennifer Lopez has revealed that a series of exhaustion-induced panic attacks early in her career forced her to rethink her lifestyle and forced her to take better care of herself.

Stars with anxiety: Celebrities talk about their struggles and methods that help

“There was a time in my life when I slept from 3 to 5 hours a day. I was on set all day and all night in the studio, and on weekends I had parties and shot videos. I was in my early 20s, and I thought I was invincible,” the 52—year-old Hustlers star wrote on Monday, July 11, in the issue of her newsletter “On the J Lo”. “Until one day I was sitting in a trailer and all the work and stress that it brought with it, combined with not getting enough sleep to recover mentally, caught up with me.”

Despite the fact that a few moments ago she felt “completely normal,” Lopez explained that she suddenly felt “unable to move,” and the physical symptoms only increased her feeling of paralyzing fear. “I was completely frozen,” the Grammy nominee recalled, adding that she thought I was “going crazy” until a medical professional offered an explanation. “Now I know it was a classic exhaustion-induced panic attack, but at the time I hadn’t even heard the term.”

Ageless Jennifer Lopez Moments over the Years

Lopez continued: “I asked the doctor if I was going crazy. He said, “No, you’re not crazy. You need sleep… sleep from 7 to 9 hours a day, do not drink caffeine and be sure to exercise if you are going to do such a big job.”

Actress Selena admitted that she “completely abandoned her self-care needs” in favor of work. The experience, while terrifying, was a wake-up call for the musician and actress as she continued to build her lifestyle empire. “I realized how serious the consequences of ignoring what my body and mind need to be healthy can be—and that’s where my path to a healthy lifestyle began,” she wrote.

Now the star of “Girls in Manhattan” is doing everything possible to live a “balanced life” and gives priority to rest and self-care. “I think of sleep as a little time machine. You lie down and enter a space where you preserve yourself, and then you come out a new, younger person than you were before,” she wrote. “Sometimes I wake up and say, “Wow! I just lost 10 years of my face!” That’s what a good night’s sleep can do for you, and it builds up over time.”

Lopez concluded, “For better or worse, the pandemic has slowed us all down, and it has definitely slowed me down and made me realize that all we can control is ourselves.”

In addition to prioritizing herself and her well-being, the New York native openly revealed how pleased she became after reuniting with Ben Affleck after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez in April 2021. The couple, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, got engaged in April and are currently planning a wedding. “I’m very happy,” Lopez said during an interview with Zane Lowe in July 2021. “I know people are always wondering. ‘How are you? What’s the matter? Are you okay?” That’s all. I’ve never been better.”

All the similarities between the engagements of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

She continued, “I’ve really reached a point in my life where I’m good on my own. And I think that once you get to this place, amazing things will happen to you that you will never imagine in your life to happen again. And that’s where I am. And I love all the love that is coming to me right now, and all the good wishes. And I just want everyone to know that this is the best time. This is the best time of my life.”