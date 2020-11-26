Jennifer Lopez on the cover of her next single

Jennifer Lopez has just ignited the Web by unveiling a snapshot of her ultra sexy to tease the upcoming release of her new single!

Attention Jennifer Lopez is no longer laughing. The star caused a sensation by unveiling the ultra sexy cover of her new single on which she poses completely… Naked!

At 51, Jennifer Lopez seems to be in top form. Alex Rodriguez’s fiancée made another high profile public appearance last weekend.

During the 2020 American Music Awards, she performed alongside singer Maluma. Together, the two stars have performed two featurings: “Pa’Ti”. But also “Lonely”.

Dressed in a sublime black bodysuit, Jennifer Lopez hypnotized the whole assembly! Unfortunately for the pretty brunette, some netizens have found that she plagiarized Beyoncé’s performance during the 2014 Grammy’s Awards.

In the turmoil, the singer therefore preferred to remain silent. Fortunately, she was also able to count on the unconditional support of her fans!

On the Internet, many have defended their idol! Regardless of the critics, JLo seems to be very proud of her performance during the “2020 AMA’s.” Too bad for his haters …

JENNIFER LOPEZ ULTRA SEXY ON THE COVER OF HER NEW SINGLE!

Like many stars, Jennifer Lopez is also very active on Instagram! On this social network, the interpreter of “Papi” likes to share a lot of things.

Like his upcoming projects. His looks of the moment, but also his sports sessions. At home, JLo loves to alternate between physical activities alongside her coach.

And the singer will stop at nothing to keep the line. In any case, his efforts – recorded for several years – ended up paying off.

A few hours ago, Jennifer Lopez set Instagram on fire with her latest post. To tease the release of his new single, the singer of “On The Floor” has therefore put the small dishes in the big ones. And it is successful!

For her return to the airwaves, the incendiary brunette has gone… bare. And the cover of his new single which comes out this Friday has conquered the Internet. We let you admire the star …



