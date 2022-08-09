Jennifer Lopez Makes a Rainbow Print Tai-dai Tracksuit Look Luxurious With a Giant Birkin Bag

Jennifer Lopez revives the tai-dai trend, but with a luxurious touch.

The 53-year-old singer was spotted leaving a dance studio in Los Angeles on Monday, August 8, in a rainbow-colored tracksuit by Ralph Lauren. Lopez combined the image, which was revived in 2020 due to the fact that shoppers preferred comfortable clothes during isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with neon ticks.

The “Get Right” artist complemented the look with red sunglasses and a large green Hermés Birkin bag, which gave the casual ensemble a touch of high fashion. Lopez wore a similar set from the fashion label when she walked around her native New York two years ago.

The Hustlers star’s Monday outfit came after she stunned in a glittering outfit at the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Capri 2022 gala on July 31.

The hitmaker concluded the event, which is held every year in honor of the retailer’s long-term partnership with Unicef, with a bright performance. To perform her best songs, Lopez wore a feathered dress by Roberto Cavalli. The image was a sexy zebra print top decorated with jewels. Lopez paired the piece with matching trousers decorated with feathers.

“Che notte!!! Gracie Capri!! Ti Amo 🇮🇹 #LVRxUNICEF @unicef @luisaviaroma @jlobeauty,” Lopez captioned a video of her concert posted on Instagram.

Lopez’s big night marked her first major performance as Mrs. Ben Affleck. The star of the TV series “Enough” and the 49-year-old actor of “Disappeared” got married in Las Vegas on July 16, and then flew to France to celebrate their honeymoon in Paris.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” Selena’s star wrote in her newsletter “On The J Lo” a day after the wedding. “[The wedding] was exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, and they all made the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.”

Lopez shared that she and Affleck changed into their wedding outfits in the break room.

“So, with the best witnesses imaginable, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in a small chapel and gave each other rings that we will wear until the end of our days,” the singer told Waiting For Tonight.