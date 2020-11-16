Jennifer Lopez is hot in her cute fluffy dress!

Jennifer Lopez Heated Instagram! The bomba Latina appeared very hot in a puffy dress for the People’s Choice Awards.

Bomb alert! On social media, Jennifer Lopez posted a series of photos of her appearing sexy before taking the People’s Choice Awards stage, therefore.

An evening during which the mother of two received a very prestigious award. Indeed, the pretty brunette won the People’s Icon award during the evening.

For the occasion, the American star has conquered Internet users in a sublime puffy pink, therefore. The outfit is therefore signed Christian Siriano.

So the celebrity designer took Jennifer Lopez as his muse for the People’s Choice Awards night. And the least we can say is that her dress got a lot of comment on social media, then.

The photo series, posted by the singer on her Instagram account, garnered more than 1.5 million likes in record time. Well done to her.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ELECTED AT THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2020

On the night from Sunday to Monday, Internet users and viewers had their eyes riveted on their screens to follow the 2020 PCAs. A ceremony which therefore took place without an audience.

The public therefore called on Jennifer Lopez to come on stage. In order to receive his prize. The one known as J-Lo From The Block was congratulated by Nicole Kidman.

But that’s not all, as Bridget Jones actress Renée Zellwegger congratulated her via Zoom. Tender words that moved the singer to tears.

The American singer delivered a powerful message when receiving her award. She talks about the difficulty of being a Latina girl when you want to be successful in the business. “This year has put everything in perspective,” she said.

“This year has shown us what matters and to me, but also reinforced what matters most to all, the people,” said the singer. Obviously very moved, then.



