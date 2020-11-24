Jennifer Lopez is hot for the JLo Beauty promotion!

Jennifer Lopez was unanimous on the Web. To promote her brand “JLo Beauty”, the star is displayed more beautiful than ever!

Jennifer Lopez never ceases to dazzle her community! Via her Instagram account, the singer caused a sensation by unveiling her new campaign for her brand “JLo Beauty”.

Like you, Jennifer Lopez is also very addicted to her social networks! Without filter, she loves to share all her daily life on the Web.

Last I heard, all is well for the incendiary brunette. This Sunday, November 22, the singer also set fire to the ceremony of the “American Music Awards 2020”.

On the red carpet, Jennifer Lopez caught all eyes with an alluring glittery outfit. Afterwards, the “On The Floor” singer set the stage on fire alongside singer Maluma.

The two stars have also brilliantly interpreted 2 titles: “Pa’Ti”. But also the hit “Lonely”.

In top form, JLo caused a sensation by dancing with an ultra sexy black bodysuit. At 51 years old, Alex Rodriguez’s sweetheart looked more beautiful than ever!

Very proud of her show, the star also shared her incredible performance via her social networks. The proof in pictures!

JENNIFER LOPEZ LIGHTS UP THE CANVAS TO PROMOTE JLO BEAUTY!

This year because of the pandemic, Jennifer Lopez has seen many of her projects put on hold. If the star was all smiles on the Internet, the 1st confinement was – for her – a difficult time to live.

“It is very important, on days when you feel bad, to get up and do something,” said the interpreter of “Papi” for the Spanish-speaking radio station El Zol 107.9.

But also: “Do some sport at home, do something that will make you feel good. Cook something you love, lift your spirits, keep moving ”.

A born boss, the star hates to let go! So in recent months, she has been working on her latest project in complete secrecy!

A few hours ago, Jennifer Lopez proudly unveiled behind the scenes of her new campaign to promote her make up brand: “JLo Beauty”.

In any case his post had the merit of making the buzz with his community! We let you admire.



