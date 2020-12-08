Jennifer Lopez: I love them still sitting on my knee

The world-famous singer Jennifer Lopez posted her pose with her twin children Max and Emme, born from her marriage to her colleague Marc Anthony, on her social media account.

Jennifer Lopez shared her photo with her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme, born from her marriage to her colleague Marc Anthony, on her Instagram account.

Lopez, whose photo he published, received more than 2.3 million likes, dropped the note “I still love their mothers sitting on their knees.”

Lopez got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, with whom he had been dating for three years, last year. Stating that they wanted to get married in April, but stuck with the corona virus barrier, Lopez announced that they were delaying again after the increase in the number of cases.

Lopez said, “We’ll wait and see. We are in no hurry. Everything is OK. It will be at the right time ”.



