Jennifer Lopez, gorgeous, wearing an outfit

Singer Jennifer Lopez stole sighs by pairing her sexy outfit with a stunning mug.

Jennifer Lopez’s style is raising sighs on social networks. And it is no secret that the Hustlers actress knows how to generate glamor, either on stage or on the move.

For a night out on Friday, October 23, the “Jenny From the Block” singer looked effortlessly elegant after being spotted at The Soho House on Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood, California.

Making a style statement, the Lonely singer perfectly paired her outfit with one of her famous glitzy mugs. The actress donned a cozy multi-colored sweater that featured fall colors like gray, chocolate brown, black, and beige.

. Like her sweater, her mug was adorned with bronze and silver crystals that lined up perfectly with the stripes on the sweater.

To end her lust, the Marry Me star paired her sweater and mug with a plunging white blouse, black pants, a newsboy hat, and diamond hoop earrings.

Jennifer Lopez boasts glamor

Her glamor also matched her ensemble vibe, as she sported her signature “J.Lo glow” with blinding highlighter and luminous bronzer.

Of course, her makeup on Friday could have been courtesy of her next beauty brand. While the star has kept her lips tight on what exactly she plans to release, she has been giving important clues.

“The glow of sunset … #JLoBeauty is coming soon,” she joked on Instagram in August.

It’s no wonder that with her flawless style and passion for beauty she is receiving the People’s Icon Award at the 2020 E! Awards chosen by the people.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFw7LdAJ6Oc/?utm_source=ig_embed

“Jennifer Lopez has unmatched global appeal and for over two decades, she has provided us with some of the most iconic and unforgettable performances of all time.”

In Somagnews we have for you the latest news from the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, follow us on our social networks to be informed.



