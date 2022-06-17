Jennifer Lopez Claims Her Mom Guadalupe Rodriguez “Beat the Shit Out of Her” As a Child

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most famous musicians and actresses in the world, who recently told the truth in a candid Halftime documentary.

J.Lo’s Halftime Revelations: From Shakira’s Drama to Ben Affleck’s Cameo

In a Netflix movie released earlier this month after debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival, the 52-year-old New York native spoke about her childhood and growing up.

“[My mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez] did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong, but also tough,” the “Marry Me” star said of her mother, who is now 76, in the document. “She beat the shit out of you.”

Lopez also claimed that the mother-daughter couple had a “complicated” relationship as she sought to pursue a career in art.

Ageless Jennifer Lopez Moments over the Years

“My mom said, ‘If you’re going to live in this house, you’re going to get an education,'” the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer recalls in a documentary released on Tuesday, June 14. “One night we had a big fight and I just left.”

Lopez and Rodriguez have since mended their relationship, and the matriarch of the family also appeared in the documentary, sharing his point of view.

“I have always had the highest expectations from them. It shouldn’t have been critical. It was only done to show you that you can do better,” Rodriguez said, referring to Jennifer’s daughters, Leslie and Linda, whom she shares with ex—husband David Lopez. “Jennifer, she gave me the hardest time, to tell the truth. We butted heads a lot.”

She added: “I was far from an ideal mother. The only thing I can always say is that everything I did, I did in their interests.”

The film “Halftime” with the actress of the Second Act tells about her preparation for the performance at the 2020 Super Bowl with Shakira, as well as about her career in the spotlight.

“Very Meta!” All the Ways Jennifer Lopez “Marry Me” Mimics Her Life

“No matter what I achieved, their desire to cover my personal life overshadowed everything that happened in my career. I just had very low self—esteem,” the On My Way singer, who got engaged to Ben Affleck for the second time earlier this year, admitted in the film. “I really believed a lot of what they said, namely that I was of no use. I wasn’t a good singer, I wasn’t a good actress, I wasn’t a good dancer. I wasn’t good at anything.”

The Hustlers actress also talked about her dating history in the document — with a special cameo from the 49-year-old director Argo! — after its release on Tuesday.

“Like, even now I’m not going to go into what my relationship was like. But in the way it relates to me and the journey I’ve been through, I had to realize that the key was not so much in other people as in myself,” she explained. “It’s about being your own keeper and not looking for someone to give you a home, but creating your own home.”

If you or someone you know is being subjected to domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you are a victim of sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support. To report child abuse, contact the Child Welfare Information Portal of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to find out the phone numbers for messages in a particular state.