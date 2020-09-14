Jennifer Lopez announces her movie with Maluma

We already have the release date of the movie Marry Me, by Jennifer Lopez with Maluma.

Through her social networks, the actress and singer Jennifer Lopez published the first advance of the film Marry Me, a romantic comedy which she will star with the singer Maluma, and the actor Owen Wilson will also participate.

The clip posted by the A-Rod couple lasts a few seconds, but they were enough to see the singer appear twice, even in a wedding dress, while the singer of “Hawaii” appears with a gold jacket.

The film, of course, will have a soundtrack performed by the singers themselves, who were also producers of it, which will surely leave us with some songs with Latin rhythms.

When is the Jennifer Lopez movie released?

It will be next February 14, 2021, when we can see Maluma Baby debut as an actor on the big screen, and although not much detail is known about the story, it is said that the Colombian singer will play a rocker committed to a pop star , which in this case is played by JLo.

However, although everything sounds perfect, he abandons her shortly before her wedding, which would be at Madison Square Garden.

“Save the date, Marry Me Movie hits theaters this Valentine’s Day,” the singer posted on her Instagram account.

The comments from the fans have been very positive, especially they highlight that it will be the first acting work in the form of Maluma, because we have already seen the so-called Diva from the Bronx make films on several occasions, one of the last “Las Scamadoras de Wall Street ”, in which he received a lot of approval when he saw this famous woman practicing Pole Dance.

Are you excited about the Jennifer Lopez and Maluma movie? Do you think the Colombian has acting skills? Tell us your opinions in the comments.



