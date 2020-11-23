Jennifer Lopez and Maluma take the stage

The presentation of Jennifer Lopez and Maluma starred in a hot moment in their long-awaited presentation at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The 2020 American Music Awards have officially begun and the biggest stars in music performed and participated in the annual ceremony. Various stars will perform on stage, but the most anticipated number was that of singers Jennifer Lopez and Maluma.

Maluma and Jlo also stood out on the red carpet where they looked spectacular and as always, the singer got the applause by appearing with a ‘wet look’.

But the stage began to heat up when the singers appeared together almost in the dark and began to perform their songs ‘Pa Ti’ and ‘Lonely’ in a sexy way, everything became so hot that when Maluma touched the singer’s buttocks.

JLo shines at the 2020 American Music Awards

For the special occasion, J.Lo decided to do something completely different from his usual outfit.

As we anticipated in Somagnews, the singer caught the eye when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards with a nervous and very short ‘do’. The actress also balanced a long hair considering that her hair barely brushed her shoulders.

The star also pinned her wet hair and parted her soft waves in the middle. It’s a lust that many of her fans haven’t seen in a while as she’s known for sporting extremely long locks.

There’s no denying Jennifer Lopes had a great style moment at the 2020 American Music Awards. And if her red carpet ensemble is any indication, her performance with Maluma during tonight’s ceremony was unforgettable.

Performance de JLo y Maluma cantando “Lonely” en los #AMAs pic.twitter.com/LRIZ9WndXG — ʟᴀᴛɪɴᴏ ɢᴀɴɢ (@LxtinoGang) November 23, 2020



