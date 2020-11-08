Jennifer Lopez and his reaction to Biden and Harris’ victory

Jennifer López dedicated words of happiness and gratitude for having Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the new president and vice president of the United States.

Jennifer communicated with the world through her Instagram account this Saturday, directly from her bed, while crying “tears of joy” as she addressed her 133 million followers.

“So happy this morning. Echoing the words of all those who say that we are heading towards a better day, a more united country, I only cry tears of joy, ”said the 51-year-old star.

“I hope that we can all bond, love and appreciate each other. It’s a new day, ” she said, fighting back tears.

López continued to reiterate the words of the announcers on television when he said: “They are saying that it is time to heal deep wounds and unite. We are the United States of America, the greatest country on this planet ”, before returning to tears.

Talking about the historic victory for Harris, the first woman and the first black woman to enter the White House, the mother of two couldn’t help but revel in the momentous occasion.

Jennifer celebrates victory for the girls of the world

Pinning today’s date on her Instagram story, she said: “History is being made today for all the little girls who made noise around the world. It’s an amazing, amazing day. God bless everyone, “he said before saying goodbye.

She was later seen posting a photo of a latte, while letting ‘a celebratory brunch start’ at her home.

As you saw on Somagnews, Jennifer and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez supported Biden and Harris from the beginning of their campaign, including talking to the president-elect and his wife, Dr. Jill, on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CGaJ2VrJT6_/?utm_source=ig_embed

When asked by Biden about her biggest concern, she said, “For me, it’s unifying the nation again. Get rid of this hatred ”.

As a Latino woman, Jennifer Lopez has been very vocal about the importance of the Latino vote in this monumental election, and has spoken frequently about it on social media.



