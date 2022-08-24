Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relax on an Italian boat after their second wedding in Georgia

This is love! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to Europe after celebrating their second wedding ceremony in Georgia.

Round 2! See who was and wasn’t at J.Lo and Ben’s wedding in Georgia

The couple was spotted on Tuesday, August 23, during a romantic boat trip on Lake Como in Italy. In the photos published by Page Six, the 52-year-old Grammy nominee and the 50-year-old director of Argo were engaged in conversation. they were sitting on the back of a speedboat. Lopez was wearing an oversize white dress, and the Oscar winner was wearing linen trousers and a blue button—down shirt.

Although the duo didn’t have super-powered PDAs, they seemed to feel comfortable during their honeymoon. The “Marry Me” star hugged Affleck’s hand as they shared a sweet kiss.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lopez and the “Disappeared” actor were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 and reunited almost two decades after canceling their wedding in 2003. Us Weekly confirmed the revival of the couple’s romance in May 2021, and a source at the time exclusively reported that the couple was “totally dating.” Affleck proposed for the second time in April of the following year.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: The chronology of the Bennifer novel

“Jennifer will tell you that she’s in no hurry to get married, but her friends think otherwise,” an insider exclusively told Us in May, adding that the “Let’s Get Loud” artist was hoping to plan a big wedding. “[She] wants the formalities removed so they can start their journey as man and wife sooner rather than later.”

Two months later, Giglia’s colleagues fled to Las Vegas. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. A twenty-year-old patient. … Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, and they all made the same trip to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter “On the JLo” in July, signing the marriage announcement. , “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

The couple exchanged vows in a Small White Chapel in Sin City. While the “Maid in Manhattan” star called the intimate wedding “exactly what we wanted,” a source told Us after the surprise wedding that Lopez and Affleck planned to “celebrate their love with a larger ceremony for friends and family.”

Jen! J. Lo! All the love and novels of Ben Affleck over the years

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the “Jenny from the Block” performer and “Good Girl Will Hunting” actor hosted a three-day party at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. They said “Yes” for the second time on Saturday, August 20, in the presence of friends and family.

Lopez’s children—14-year—old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with Marc Anthony-were there to watch her walk down the aisle. They were joined by Affleck’s three children: Violet, 16, Serafina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom he is raising with Jennifer Garner. None of the exes were at the wedding.

The fabulous event was emotional for both the groom and the bride. “Ben made an impassioned speech declaring his love for Jennifer and her children, and said that children are a blessing and a gift that happened because they didn’t get married before, and this is proof that everything happens for a reason,” a source told us. after the ceremony. “Jennifer looked like a princess and was flawless. Everyone had a great time and danced all night long.”