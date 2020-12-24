Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez can cancel the wedding!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were due to get married this summer! But because of the pandemic, the couple had to revisit all of their plans.

This summer, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez should have said “yes” alongside their loved ones. But the health crisis has turned all their plans upside down. In addition, the couple also took the opportunity to question themselves.

To date, who does not know Jennifer Lopez ?! A versatile artist, the star shines in both the music world and the cinema.

A born boss, the “bomba latina” loves to take up multiple challenges. If the interpreter of “On The Floor” multiplies partnerships with the biggest labels, she has just launched her own cosmetics brand: “JLo Beauty”.

In the city, everything smiles on him too! Jennifer Lopez is the proud mother of Emme and Maximilian born from her past relationship with Marc Anthony.

A single time, the incendiary brunette has not been a heart to take since 2017. Indeed, she has the perfect love with Alex Rodriguez. The two stars seem inseparable!

The lovebirds were due to get married this summer. But because of the pandemic, they had to give up doing it!

JENNIFER LOPEZ STILL CRAZY IN LOVE WITH ALEX RODRIGUEZ!

This Tuesday, December 22, during her stint on Andy Cohen’s radio show, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her relationship.

Obviously, the health crisis allowed him to question his love life. According to her statements, the star and her fiancé were on the verge of giving up marriage forever.

“Yes, we talked about it, for sure. I mean, at our age we’ve each been married in the past, so do we need to get married? What does that mean to us? “, Thus entrusted Jennifer Lopez.

While JLo still wants to unite with Alex Rodriguez, the star is no longer in a rush to do so. The hasty cancellation of their marriage seems to have left her with a bitter taste.

“There is nothing rushing,” said the singer. But also: “It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June, we had everything planned. ”

For the moment, no date has leaked from the mouth of the star. Nor that of her fiancé. To be continued !



