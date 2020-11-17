Jennifer Lopez admits she’s depressed!

Recently, Jennifer Lopez explained that she suffered from depression while in confinement. Her children were very sad!

This year, the Covid-19 will have turned the lives of many people upside down. And the least we can say is that the containment didn’t help. For her part, Jennifer Lopez also had a very bad time during this period. And ended up in depression.

Jennifer Lopez said, “You know, it’s not easy. And during this pandemic, I think everyone had a time when they were depressed. Or they were afraid of what was going to happen ”.

Jennifer Lopez also added, “I had a lot of times where I felt really bad. My children too. Everyone at home. It is more important on days when you feel bad to get up. And to do something ”.

The young woman also explained, “Do some training at home. Do something that will make you feel good. Cook something you like. Shake it up, keep going ”.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND HER CHILDREN VERY DEPRESSED FROM CONTAINMENT

Jennifer Lopez also gave info about her children. She revealed, “(There was a) moment when Emme, my daughter, came to my bed and was crying, ‘Why is this happening? I miss my friends’ “.

Her little girl also asked, ‘Why is this happening in our lives?’ Everything that was going on, and there were protests and a lot of things they were seeing. I have said sometimes things have to change. ”

The singer continued, “And when things change sometimes it hurts a little bit. But it will always be for the good of everyone. Sometimes you have to live these moments. And you have to stay strong ”.

The artist also concluded:




