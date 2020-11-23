Jennifer Lopez accused of copying the Beyoncé Show

Fans say Jennifer Lopez performed at the 2020 American Music Awards very similar to Beyoncé’s at the 2014 Grammys.

Jennifer Lopez has created quite a buzz online following her performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, but not all for good reason. The singer has been accused of stealing the Beyoncé Knowles concept for her set on the show on Sunday, November 22.

The “Hustlers” star turned the heat up with her fiery performance that night as she donned a tight semi-sheer suit while performing “Pa Ti.” With her short hair rocking, she also showed off a sultry chair dance with various backup dancers during her solo performance.

J.Lo later joined Maluma to deliver “Lonely.” The 51-year-old actress and singer seduced her collaborator as she climbed on a table and got hot and flirtatious with the 26-year-old Colombian singer.

Users lash out at JLo for allegedly copying Beyoncé

While many were mesmerized by JLo’s performance, Beyhive couldn’t help but notice that the Latin singer-dancer’s outfit, appearance, and dance were similar to those of her favorite artist at the 2014 Grammy Awards. They soon took to Twitter to make out. the accusation against the creator of hits like “On the Floor”.

“JLo wants to be Beyoncé so bad, the thief attacked one more time,” posted a person on Twitter alongside a side-by-side photo of J.Lo at the 2020 AMAs and Bey at the 2014 Grammys. Another commented: ” Jlo really had the Beyoncé look at the 2014 Grammys. ”

“Outfit, hairstyle, dancing … but one thing’s for sure: She can’t sing like Queen Beyoncé. Beyoncé is the standard, so I’m not really surprised,” a third user told J.Lo.

However, there were a few who came to J.Lo’s defense, and one of them said, “She was inspired by King Bey,” rather than robbing Bey. Another applauded the haters: “Everyone is always hating.”

A fourth person insisted, “Before they talk about ‘Beyoncé didn’t invent chair dance,’ let’s not act like J-Lo doesn’t have the same outfit, the same hairstyle, and similar choreography.”

Others claimed that J.Lo has had a long history of copying the concepts of other artists, with one commenting, “Jennifer has been stealing from black women for years.” Another cheeky user, meanwhile, described J.Lo and Maluma’s set as “Beyoncé and Jay-Z performing“ Drunk in love ”# AMAs2020”.



