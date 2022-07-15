Jennifer Lawrence’s New R-Rated comedy Film will be Released in 2023

Jennifer Lawrence’s new R-rated comedy now has a release date. The director of the film called “No Offense” is Gene Stupniski, who recently shot the detective-adventure series “Good Boys”. Stupniski is co-writing the script with John Phillips, who will also be an executive producer. Currently, Lawrence is the only star associated with the project, and the actor will also produce the film with Alex Sachs, Mark Proviciero and Naomi Odenkirk. Sony Pictures acquired the rights to No Hard Feelings in October 2021, ahead of many studios and major streamers who wanted this project.

The details of the film’s plot are currently being kept secret, but Sony has also stated that the film will be an “R-rated heartfelt comedy,” although that description is still largely vague. However, Deadline reported that the film would be a “raunchy” comedy, similar to “Something about Mary” and “Bad Teacher,” the latter of which Stupnitsky also co-wrote. The new comedy will be released in theaters on June 16, 2023.

Lawrence’s latest film, Don’t Look Up, was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Soon she will reunite with his director Adam McKay, who himself is well known for his comedies, such as everyone’s favorite “Stepbrothers”. However, No Hard Feelings will be the first time Lawrence will venture into the world of hard-hitting R-rated comedy a la Bad Teacher, and it’s certainly an exciting addition to the actor’s diverse filmography. Although little is known about the project, its name suggests that “No Offense” may be a kind of romantic comedy. While most theatrical comedies released by major studios are usually rated PG-13, their hard-hitting R rating will certainly generate interest, and Jennifer Lawrence’s role is likely to become clearer in the coming months.