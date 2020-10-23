Jennifer Lawrence reveals she won’t vote for Republicans

The climate of tension currently being breathed in the film mecca, in a clear reflection of the state of American society ahead of the presidential elections on November 3, makes political positioning very dangerous for its stars.

Chris Pratt knows this well, because in a matter of months he has gone from being one of the most beloved figures in the film industry, who considered him a ‘human golden retriever’ for her irresistible charm suitable for all audiences, to being named ‘the Hollywood’s worst Chris’ in a recent poll, for her seemingly religious and conservative lifestyle. And that has not officially supported either the Republican candidate Donald Trump or the Democrat Joe Biden.

Jennifer Lawrence knows very well that untimely statements could make her the next victim of the dreaded culture of cancellation, as she has acknowledged in an interview with the podcast ‘Absolutely Not’.

“It is very difficult to talk about politics, and nobody wants to do it. At the end of the day, I am an actress, and I want everyone to go to see my films, “he pointed out to put in context the importance of her having decided to break her silence about it.

The actress has also decided to speak about her past as a “young republican” to clarify that she no longer feels identified with the social policies of this party – despite the fact that she does see many benefits in the fiscal ones – and reveal why this time it will change your vote.

“I grew up as a Republican, and the first time I voted in a presidential election, I did it for John McCain. But for me, when Donald Trump was elected, it changed everything, because he is a president who has been indicted [for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress], who has violated many laws and who has refused to condemn white supremacy. ”, He stressed. “It’s as if I had marked a before and after. It’s just not right, and for me everything has changed ”.



