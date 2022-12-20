Jennifer Lawrence on Bryan Singer: “I’ve seen emotional men”

Jennifer Lawrence discussed “toxic masculinity” and nodded at the time spent with Bryan Singer.

The actress praised the working environment in her new film Causeway as part of The Hollywood Reporter’s round table of actresses, talking about the film’s director Lila Neugebauer and the environment she created.

Lawrence called Neugebauer one of the “calmest and best decision makers I’ve ever worked with,” adding, “It was incredible not to be around toxic masculinity. To take a little break from it.”

“And it always just made us laugh at how we ended up: “Women shouldn’t be playing these roles because we’re so emotional,” Lawrence continued. “I mean, I worked with Bryan Singer. I’ve seen emotional men. I’ve seen the biggest tantrums on set.”

Jennifer Lawrence has worked with Singer throughout the X-Men franchise, in which the actor played Raven/Mystic, starting with 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

In 2019, the singer was accused of sexual harassment by four different men.

One of Singer’s accusers, Victor Valdovinos, said he was working as an extra in the director’s 1998 film “The Capable Student” when the director allegedly attacked him in the locker room on the set.

Two other men, known under the pseudonyms Eric and Andy, claim that Singer had sex with them, knowing that they were not yet 18 years old — the legal age of consent in California. The men claim that at that time they were 15 and 15 years old, respectively. A fourth man, known under the pseudonym Ben, claims to have had oral sex with Singer when he was “17 or 18 years old.”

In 2019, Singer agreed to pay $150,000 to settle another string of allegations of raping a 17-year-old boy in 2003.