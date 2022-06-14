Jennifer Hudson: the best moments of the third season of the series “American Idol”

One of the most infamous moments in American Idol history is Jennifer Hudson’s early departure in season 3, and as she reaches EGOT status, it’s time to revisit her highlights from the singing competition show. The premiere of the third season of “American Idol” took place on January 19, 2004, and it was attended by 22-year-old Jennifer, affectionately called “Jihad” by fans, who auditioned in Atlanta with “Share Your Love With Me” by Aretha Franklin. The American Idol judges (Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell) voted yes, and she earned her ticket to Hollywood. Jennifer received rave reviews for her role as Aretha in the 2021 film Respect, of which she was also an executive producer.

Jennifer took seventh place in American Idol, but became one of the most successful artists of the show. However, during the contest, Simon did not see Jennifer as a star at first. At one point, he even went so far as to tell her that she was out of her mind in the competition and had no chance of winning. However, later in the season, Jennifer changed her mind. After she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Effie White in Dreamgirls, Simon admitted that he was wrong about her. Since then, Jennifer has earned EGOT status by receiving two Grammy Awards (one in 2009 for Best R&B Album for the album of the same name, and the other in 2017 for Best Musical Theater Album for The Color Purple). She also won the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award in the category “Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program” for the film “Baba Yaga”, of which she was the executive producer. She also voiced the character of the Enchanted Forest. She completed her EGOT at the Tony Awards ceremony in 2022 after winning as a producer of the Broadway musical “Strange Loop”.

In her short time on American Idol, Jennifer has delivered some of the most stunning and memorable performances in the history of the contest. Her magnificent vocals soared to new heights with every song she sang. Here are some of her best performances on American Idol:

“Share Your Love with Me” by Aretha Franklin

Before Jennifer started singing for the American Idol judges, she told them she had just finished working as a singer on a Disney cruise ship. Randy told her they were expecting something more than a cruise ship gig, and Jennifer said yes when he asked her if she was the next American idol and the best they could find in America. She confirmed her statement. According to David Healy’s YouTube channel, Randy told her she was “brilliant” and the best singer he had ever heard. Paula said she had a “great voice,” and Simon said she was “very, very good.” When she left the audition room, she came out with a song: “I’m going to Hollywood!” and hugged her loved ones who were waiting for her. It was the first taste of Jennifer’s smooth vocals in America, and it made everyone crave more.

Elton John’s Circle of Life

From time to time, American Idol hosts a performance that surpasses the competition. Jennifer’s breathtaking rendition of “Circle of Life” during Elton John Week is one such performance. She brought so much emotion to the song, lifting its incendiary choruses to a new height. It was a triumphant performance that stunned the judges and proved what an exceptional artist Jennifer really is. Randy said it was not only the best performance of the evening, but also Jennifer’s best performance on American Idol. Paula told her that she was on the right track and had found herself. Simon commented that it was the first time she proved why she made it to the final 12 and said the performance was great.

“I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

For the Week of soundtracks for the films “American Idol” Jennifer decided to sing “I have nothing” by Whitney Houston from the movie “The Bodyguard”. With this performance, Jennifer proved that she could sing a song originally performed by one of the greatest singers of all time. Randy said that overall it was a good performance. Paula told her that nothing gives her more pleasure than to see her shine, and that she is really coming to her senses. She said she wanted to hear her sing more songs. According to the Aloha57 YouTube channel, guest judge Quentin Tarantino hailed: “Hudson takes Houston and wins!” Simon stated that this performance made her the leader in the fight to win the competition.

Jennifer was an incredible American Idol performer for season 3, who became one of the most famous artists of her generation. Now she has achieved EGOT status at just 40 years old thanks to her singing, acting and producing talent. Jennifer’s American Idol legacy lives on as she helped set the standards for singers in the show. To be compared to “JHud” is to be mentioned among the great ones. Jennifer Hudson is one of the most gifted singers ever to appear on American Idol.