Jennifer Grey Shared New Details About The Sequel to “Dirty Dancing” and “Original” Characters, Such As The Return of The Child

With such a cult film of the 80s as Dirty Dancing, it could not remain just a dance film that was once shown in cinemas in 1987, and nothing else. We have a stage adaptation, a failed TV series, a prequel, and a critically acclaimed remake directed by Danny Ortega of High School Musical. After the questions continued to speculate about whether there is a sequel to Dirty Dancing, we will have the opportunity to see “original” characters like Baby returning in Dirty Dancing 2, and Jennifer Grey will share new details about what to expect.

Baby may have been in the corner since we last saw her in 1987, but today viewers will see her work her dance magic again. A couple of years ago, it was officially confirmed that a sequel to Dirty Dancing was in development. During a conversation with Extra, Jennifer Grey talked about what could please us in the new film:

I would say that you can count on the fact that he will be at Kellerman’s, will return to Kellerman, and Baby is a few years older. You will see other characters from the original [movie]. It’s challenging as well as interesting.

Of course, it can’t be “Dirty Dancing” without the Kellermans! This upscale Catskills resort has become the perfect dance floor where Jennifer Grey showed off her iconic rise during the legendary final performance. Don’t be fooled by a 62-year-old actress who says that Baby will be “a few years older” and thinks that someone else will repeat the main character. She will still be played by Gray herself, where she will be able to show the audience that she still has moves. In the end, Gray wowed viewers when she and Derek Hough won the 11th season of Dancing with the Stars.

In addition to the sequel to Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey recently published a memoir titled “From the Corner” about her time in Hollywood. She refused to hide the previous scandalous relationships in which she was involved, as well as the unrecognizable nose job, which made it difficult for her to find a job. Some of the Dirty Dancing secrets she revealed were that she refused to do her impressive work with her film partner Patrick Swayze until the day of filming. She was afraid to do this trick on her own, and can you blame her? Gray also said that her then-boyfriend Matthew Broderick did not believe that she would get her most famous role in the film. Since she was new to the industry, and Broderick had several memorable roles at the time, there was obviously jealousy and hostility between them.

According to Gray, the filming of “Dirty Dancing 2” has not yet begun. Although we already know that our main character is a lock, the question of who will be her dancing partner is still hanging in the air. Unfortunately, the great Patrick Swayze will not play the main male role, since he died at the age of 57 from pancreatic cancer in 2009. The actress of Ferris Bueller’s “Day Off” admitted that the upcoming sequel will be “very difficult” without him. As she said, there will never be another Johnny. Whoever is going to dance with Baby for the second time has to be someone who had the same chemistry as her and Swayze. After all, dance is communication through movement. This could either make or break the success of this sequel.

Based on the new details provided by Jennifer Grey, we can expect some serious nostalgia. Do you think she will try to do this infamous climb again? That would be impressive. This upcoming film has the potential to bring viewers from the past and today together to see this talented actress return to the big screen, playing the role that made viewers fall in love with her in the first place.