Jennifer Garner through the years: A look back at her life and career in photos

Jennifer Garner became a household name thanks to her starring role in the TV series “Spy”. Over the past two decades, she has played many unforgettable roles in her favorite projects.

Even in the early days of her career, Garner had a big vision of what Elias could become. “I hope this show will be included in all shows dedicated to strong women [in the history of television],” she told Entertainment in November 2005. humanity is in the middle of this strange world she lives in, and how incredibly hard she works to do the right thing when it doesn’t always work out.”

When she first landed the role of Sydney Bristow on the ABC series, Garner was “very southern and obsequious,” as she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2021. However, this role has completely changed her both personally and professionally.

“She studied languages, climbed buildings and fought with muscles that I don’t know she had ever used before, and she was proud of her bruises,” JJ. Abrams, who created the spy thriller, said in the same interview. “And it’s funny because she was married to Scott Foley, who was away filming the movie when we shot it, and by the time we finished, I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, Scott is going to come home to another place.’ spouse.'”

The co-founder of the TV series “Once upon a Farm” continued her participation in “Spy” with another cult role in the 2004 film “13 of 30”. In the film, Garner played Jenna Rink, an insecure teenager who wants to be “30-year-old, flirty and prosperous,” only to wake up. the next day as the head of an adult magazine.

She celebrated the film’s legacy in April 2019, reflecting on its 15th anniversary. “Fifteen years ago on this day, the debut of #13GoingOn30 took place under the leadership of our beloved Gary Vinik and a group of loving, hardcore producers (3 brilliant women — it used to be cool when women lead!),” Garner wrote on Instagram. at this time.

Sharing several clips from her favorite dance party “Love Is a Battlefield”, which Jenna hosted with her teenage neighbors, the Love actress, Simon honored the indelible impact that 13 Going on 30 and her performance had on women all over the world. “I enjoyed my day with this pajama party crew: they danced with enthusiasm and reminded me of the power of just saying yes—about being in a group, about vulnerability, about wearing a bra over clothes,” she continued. “Imagine if every 13-year-old girl had the opportunity to dance and feel beautiful like the girls in this movie.”

Garner concluded: “I feel so, so happy that I was lucky enough to make this joyful film. And it’s even happier to be a part of something that, after all these years, can still make people… smile.”

After welcoming her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, Garner has taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on her family, but has no intention of giving up acting any time soon. “It’s a very hungry, greedy career and very unforgiving,” the Valentine’s Day star told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2021. “And for a person who has chosen the family path more often than I probably should have, I can’t believe I’m still here.

Keep scrolling to see Garner’s life and career over the years:

The 1980s

Garner was born in Houston, Texas, in April 1972, although her family soon moved to West Virginia, where she spent her childhood and youth.

The childhood of the actress was shaped by her mother. “My mom grew up very poor in Locust Grover, Oklahoma, on a farm,” Garner said during an appearance on the PBS program “Tell Me More” in October 2020. “I think my mom was so poor, it’s just unbelievable that she actually, when I moved to New York after college, my mom said: “Jennifer, no matter what you do, it will never be as big a problem for me as it is for me to leave this farm.” .'”

The 1990s

After graduating from Denison University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. At the theater, Garner worked in summer theater productions and in TV movies before getting her first starring role in Felicity in 1998. While working on the series, she met Foley, and the couple tied the knot in 2000. However, they parted with just the three of them. years later, and their divorce was finalized in 2004.

2001-2006

In 2001, Garner got the lead role of Sidney Bristow in the film Spy. During the show’s five seasons, she was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards (she won Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama in 2002), four Emmy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning once in 2005. Having received critical acclaim, the pseudonym also turned Garner’s name into a household name. “I couldn’t walk two feet without people stopping me to tell me how much they liked this show. I still remember the shock of it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2021.