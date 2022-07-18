Jennifer Garner is vacationing on Lake Tahoe, and ex-husband Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas

Jennifer Garner David Fisher/Shutterstock

Fun in the sun! Jennifer Garner was enjoying a weekend getaway when ex-husband Ben Affleck exchanged vows with Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas.

The 50-year-old Juno actress shared her impressions of her vacation on her Instagram story on Sunday, July 17, posing in sunglasses and a bicycle helmet against a picturesque view in the background. Garner noted the shot in Lake Tahoe, California, and demonstrated a paragliding adventure in another story.

While the Alias alum was relaxing by the water, Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday that Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, had received a marriage license in Nevada the day before. The couple got married in a small Sin City ceremony. “They both thought it was a fun and laid—back way to tie the knot,” a source told us after the wedding.

The “Disappeared” actor was previously engaged to Lopez from 2002 to 2004, but the duo never walked down the aisle during their first romance. Affleck married Garner, with whom he has 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Serafina and 10-year-old son Samuel in 2005. In 2015, the duo broke up, and three years later completed the divorce.

Garner is “delighted” to see how far her ex-husband has come since their breakup, a source told us in May 2020, adding that the exes “worked hard to get better with each other.”

A year later, we confirmed that the Oscar winner had resumed his affair with Lopez, and Garner could no longer maintain their relationship.” Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” an insider reported in June 2021. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person, as well as a wonderful mother.”

When Affleck asked this question earlier this year, he made sure the camping alum was alerted. “His whole family knew long before [the announcement],” a third source told us in April, noting that the urban actor and Grammy nominee “waited a few days before sharing the news” in his newsletter “On the JLo.”

Lopez used the same platform on Sunday to share details with fans about the duo’s low-key wedding. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” said the Hustlers star. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. …So, with the best witnesses imaginable, in a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in a small chapel and gave each other rings that we will wear for the rest of our days. ”

She continued: “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and kind to each other. We had this. And much more. The best night of our lives.”

Garner, for her part, did not publicly congratulate the newlyweds. The 13 Going on 30 actress has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018.