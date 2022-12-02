Jennifer Garner and Her Twin Daughter Showed The Same Images at an Official Dinner at The White House

Jennifer Garner has always been a fashion icon in my eyes, I mean, have you seen “13 in 30”? This dress is still iconic. Now she’s just proving that point once again when she and her daughter Violet Affleck rocked a state dinner at the White House in matching black dresses.

According to city and country, Garner and her daughter spent a night on the town on Affleck’s 17th birthday, and the boy did it in style. It’s so adorable to see Garner and her almost identical daughter walking hand in hand to an event looking amazing. Check it out:

According to Town and Country, Garner had new short hair and a long Ralph Lauren dress with a high neckline and gorgeous monochrome detail on the shoulders. The site also noted that Affleck was wearing a beautiful metallic midi dress by Carolina Herrera with shiny monochrome hearts all over his body. Their looks were superbly coordinated in their monochrome black dresses, but Affleck added some color with her bright red heels to spice things up a bit, as you can see here:

The event was hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and was the first state dinner of the presidential administration. They welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron to the United States.

Many other celebrities were invited to the event on December 1, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus from Veep, who also brought her child to the event, Stephen Colbert and his wife were photographed holding hands at the event, and influential couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were also present.

To see Garner and her daughter together in public is a rare sight. According to E! The last time Violet was seen in public was when her mom received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Their outing came when Garner started mixing families with her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez. Presumably, things seem to be going well between Garner and Lopez, and they have reportedly “struck up a new friendship” and are enjoying each other’s company. Garner and Lopez’s children were also spotted together. Thus, along with attending luxury events with their children, it seems that everything is going smoothly at home for all parents.

It’s nice to hear that Garner and her family are doing well, and looking at these gorgeous photos of the actress with her daughter, it seems that they are really thriving.

While Garner makes stylish appearances at events like the State Dinner and completely destroys the Instagram game with hilarious workout videos, she also has a couple of movies in the works and a show called Can’t Go Home on TV 2023. schedule.