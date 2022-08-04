Jennifer Coolidge says she slept with “200 people” after “American Pie”: “I played a lot, being a MILF”

Stifler’s mom did it! Jennifer Coolidge, who played the famous role of the sexually developed mother of Steve Stifler in “American Pie”, embodied her screen skills in real life.

“I got a lot of pleasure being a milf, and I got a lot of sexual pleasure from American Pie,” the 60—year-old “White Lotus” star told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, August 3. making this movie. I mean, there would be about 200 people I would never sleep with.”

The raunchy 1999 comedy tells about a group of teenagers — Jim (Jason Biggs), Oz (Chris Klein), Kevin (Thomas Ian Nicholas), Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas) and Stifler (Seann William Scott) — who make a pact to lose. their virginity for the prom. While the characters try their luck with their classmates, including Michelle (Alison Hannigan), Vicki (Tara Reid) and Heather (Mena Suvari), Finch is seduced by Stifler’s mom.

The Legally Blonde star may have been just 38 when the film was released, but she has long been considered flamboyant, promiscuous and middle-aged.

“I always looked old for my age,” Coolidge told Us Weekly exclusively in 2020, adding, “I bought a crate of beer when I was 11, wearing my neighbor’s wig.”

As for her personal life, it often reflected her characters,” she told The Guardian in 2013. “I dated younger men after [American Pie],” she said at the time. “I really dated young men for the next 10, 15 years.”

Although the Cinderella Story actress kept quiet about who she was dating—she was once involved with former Saturday Night Live contestant Chris Kattan-she has no problem revealing intimate details of her dating history.

The Mighty Wind star once “went on vacation and dated two guys who knew each other,” she told us in 2020. “I told them I had an identical twin and dated both of them.”

In the same year, Coolidge once again stressed that her role as Stifler’s mom opened up a whole new world of dating for her — and continues to open up to this day.

“There’s always someone who’s been watching this movie lately, and that’s why you get a whole new group of young guys,” the Massachusetts native said at the time on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” “I’m not married, so I’m really using this to my advantage.”