Jennifer Coolidge Says Career Was “Flat” Before Ariana Grande Video

Jennifer Coolidge said she thought her career was “on the decline” before she starred in Ariana Grande’s music video “Thank You, Next.”

The “White Lotus” actor gave an interview to Grande for Entertainment Weekly from the “Artists of 2022” series.

Coolidge told Grande that, in her opinion, her recent career successes, including the role of Tanya in both seasons of the HBO series “White Lotus”, began with the fact that she starred in Grande’s video.

“I was kind of even, and you did it,” Coolidge told Grande, discussing the 2018 music video. “I just want to thank you. I know you’re a very humble person, you won’t admit it, but I just want to thank you.”

She went on to say that the day of filming the video was “a great day,” and added: “We’ve squeezed so much in there.”

Later, discussing her career, including the second season of “White Lotus” this year, Jennifer Coolidge reflected on her 2022 and said that, in her opinion, she is “living this dream.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for what’s happened to me over the last year or two, but I’m trying to channel your ‘I don’t give a shit’,” the actor told Grande.

“And I think that’s my favorite feeling I’ve ever had. I’ve been waiting my whole life not to fuck. This is the only time we have the power. I mean, I’m not saying I’m not safe.

“I’m still not sure about all the basic things. I’m still not sure about my appearance and all that. But if someone calls me a D-bag or something like that… I really don’t think anyone will really be able to penetrate me. I don’t care what people think of me.”

HBO renewed “White Lotus” for a third season back in November, which will take place in a new location.

In a five – star review of the second season , NME wrote: “It’s not a show you think too much about, but White hints that future episodes may explore issues of sexual content and sexual experimentation, as well as white (and white aisle) privilege. One thing is beyond doubt: the White Lotus is still funny.”

