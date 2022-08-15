Jennifer Coolidge admitted that the “Bend and Snap” of “Legally Blonde” is “misleading” and does not work

Jennifer Coolidge. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She objects! Jennifer Coolidge told whether the iconic “Legally Blonde” technique “bend and click” has ever worked – and which replica from the film is the most quoted.

The 60-year-old actress admitted that the 2001 scene is “a moment in filmmaking that I would totally disagree with,” telling Deadline that she was unlucky with the pickup truck technique.

“I’ve never bent over a job like I did in this movie,” Coolidge said in an interview published on Saturday, August 13. “I think the bend and click are misleading.”

The Massachusetts native played a nail salon worker Paulette in the films “Legally Blonde” and “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde.” In the first film, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) tells her character to make a “bend and click” movement to land a courier, from which she has been losing consciousness for several months.

Coolidge, however, is not sure that bending down and quickly picking up a pen, lifting his chest, is a reliable tool for grabbing. On Saturday, she noted that it could work with one wardrobe change.

“I have to say that when I did the flex and click, I was wearing underwear, and I feel like in real life you have to give it up,” she added.

The star of “White Lotus” explained that, although the phrase “bend and click” was remembered, it is far from the most quoted phrase from the two films.

“It’s so weird because there’s something in the line “Fourth of July” from “Legally Blonde 2.” I get so many private messages and messages and people leave things in my inbox,” she admitted. “And if I’m not there that day, people just go crazy.”

The “American Pie” actress is referring to the line in which Paulette says: “You look like the Fourth of July. Because of this, I really want a hot dog.”

In 2020, there was news that “Blonde in Law 3” was given the green light, and 46-year-old Witherspoon is going to return. Later, Mindy Kaling and Dan Gur were announced as the authors of a new script, and the production company of the Sweet Home Alabama star, Hello Sunshine, will work on the project.

Although there have been production delays since then—Kaling, 43, confirmed in November 2021 that the script was still in development-Coolidge is ready to reprise her role.

“At some point after The Morning Show, I heard [that] it [would happen],” the Cinderella Story actress told Us Weekly in January 2020 about the new film. “But, of course, there are rumors that you read in the newspapers every day that Legally Blonde opens on May 20 this year,” and you’re like, “Well, ugh.” But I don’t know. I’d like to play Paulette again.”

Witherspoon, for her part, confirmed in December 2021 that fans can expect Paulette to return as Elle’s girlfriend. “It’s a lot of me and this Lady [Coolidge], that’s all I can say,” she teased Entertainment Tonight at the time.