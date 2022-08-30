Jennifer Connelly Joins upcoming Apple TV+ sci-fi series “Dark Matter”

Jennifer Connelly will star in the Apple TV Plus series based on Blake Crouch’s 2016 sci-fi thriller Dark Matter. A well-known actress on both the big and small screen, Connelly joins the cast, in which Joel Edgerton plays the main role.

The 9-episode series, long-awaited by fans of the book, was ordered by Apple TV Plus in March. “Dark Matter” will be adapted for television by Crouch himself, who has previously adapted his work for the small screen, including the recent Fox drama “Wayward Pines” and the TNT series “Good Behavior.”

The novel “Dark Matter” was recognized as one of the best science fiction thrillers of the decade. The series stars Obi-Wan Kenobi, actor Edgerton, starring Jason Dessin, a physicist and professor abducted into a series of alternate realities that, at first miraculous, quickly become nightmarish. The multiverse series, set in Chicago, focuses on Dessin’s attempts to return to his original life and family, a journey threatened by a villainous alternate version of himself. Connelly plays Dessin’s wife, Daniela. The filming of the series “Dark Matter”, created by Sony Pictures, is scheduled to begin in Chicago in October 2022 under the direction of Matt Tolmach and David Manperl of Matt Tolmach Productions. The director of the first three episodes will be Jacob Verbruggen (from “Alienist”).

Connelly is not a newcomer to television, he recently starred in the TNT series “Through the Snow”, which is currently due to end with season 4. The actress is known mainly for her film roles and winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1999 film Mind Games. She also had critically acclaimed roles in the films Requiem for a Dream (2000) and House of Sand and Fog (2003). The last time she was seen in the summer was in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

Connelly is also known for her roles in science fiction and horror films, including one of her first appearances at the age of 15 in the 1985 film Phenomenon directed by Dario Argento. Other roles include Dark Water (2005), based on an earlier Japanese horror film, and the 2008 adaptation of The Day the Earth Stood Still with Keanu Reeves. Many people know her as the star of the beloved childhood fantasy film “Labyrinth” (1986) with David Bowie.

Given the wide range of her previous roles in both dramas and works of a similar genre, Connelly will undoubtedly bring a skillful game to “Dark Matter”. She is known as an actress, equally capable of masterfully demonstrating strength and vulnerability.

Dark Matter will be released on Apple TV Plus.