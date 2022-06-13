Jennifer Aniston wears the same dress as Courteney Cox in the TV series “Friends” — almost 2 decades later!

Jennifer Aniston at the 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles, November 7, 2019. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston just gave us a reason to keep our early 2000s clothes. The actress wore a dress that Courteney Cox wore in an episode of Friends, and it’s still just as cute.

On Saturday, June 11, 53-year-old Aniston showed off a fresh summer haircut in a photo posted on Instagram by her hairdresser Chris McMillan. In the picture, the Just Go With It star poses next to the beauty guru in an elegant patterned dress with black lace trim on the bodice. On Sunday, June 12, Aniston posted a screenshot of 57-year-old Cox in an exact image in her Instagram stories, writing: “Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!” In the image, Cox’s character, Monica Geller, is dressed in an ensemble at the band’s favorite place, Central Perk.

“Friends”, which also starred Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc and which lasted 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, was filled with unforgettable fashion moments. Rachel Green from Aniston, Phoebe Baffe from Kudrow and Monica from Cox were constantly inspiring with their style in plaid print dresses, slip dresses, transparent tops, vintage jeans, classic jeans, cropped tops and much more.

Women also served as targets for hair. For years, fans have been copying Aniston’s layered haircut, dubbed “Rachel.” Last year, this trend even revived among ticktockers (you can also try it with a few hairpins and curlers).

Surprisingly, Aniston didn’t like the look. “I wasn’t a fan of Rachel,” she said in an interview with Glamour magazine in 2015. “It was kind of embarrassing for me. Looking back, to be honest, even at that time — I couldn’t do it on my own. I needed [my hairdresser] Chris to be attached to my hip. Left to myself, I don’t know how to handle a comb and a hair dryer.” The Murder Mystery actress repeated the same thing with Allure in 2011. “I think it was the ugliest hairstyle I’ve ever seen,” she told the magazine..

In 2021, Aniston talked about her “Friends” wardrobe, saying during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show that the clothes worn by the three main characters were created for comfort.

“No one said: “Girls, your outfits should be tight, small and revealing.” Absolutely nothing. It was exactly what we felt comfortable in,” the Aveeno ambassador shared.

Fans should thank costume designer Debra McGuire for the “Friends” fashion. In 2019, she told Entertainment Weekly about creating the aesthetics of each character, explaining that she wanted to convey something “a little more interesting, inspiring, like visual candy… Something that people would like to be a part of.”