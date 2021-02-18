Jennifer Aniston: The Things She Loves To Do Off The Set!

Outside of filming, Jennifer Aniston has a list of activities that she loves to do. Find out which ones! When Jennifer Aniston is not on the film sets, the actress takes advantage of her free time. What are her favorite activities when she finds herself on leave?

Outside of filming, Jennifer Aniston makes the most of her free time. First, the American star applies a bunch of masks to her face and enjoys a delicious drink for hours.

Then actor Brad Pitt’s ex-girlfriend goes into the kitchen. Thus, the pretty 52-year-old blonde loves to prepare big dishes, like homemade lasagna.

That’s not all ! The actress could also walk her two adorable doggies for hours. It’s not a secret ! She is more than a fan of her two furballs.

And of course, she takes the opportunity to find her old group of friends from the Friends series. It must be said that the filming of this program has linked them forever!

Jennifer Aniston- Things She Loves To Do Off The Set

But that’s not all ! Jennifer Aniston would always find free time to perfect her tan. Indeed, the actress would always make sure to stay at the peak of her beauty.

So that’s what one source said: “She’s got her spray tan on the speed dial. She convinced the rituals of tanning to make her look decades younger. ”

“This tanning spray has become an obsession! Plus, it smells and isn’t very attractive! But the smell wouldn’t be the only thing Jennifer Aniston inflicted on herself!

“For those close to Jen, it’s something you just have to get used to and not notice after a while. The problem is, it turns it orange. ”

And the least we can say is that she can’t help herself! In winter, too, the American star would dab on her favorite spray.

“Jen is happy to be ahead of everyone else. She’s been doing this for years, rain or shine, and it boosts her confidence to know she has a summer glow in the middle of winter. She likes herself best when she’s dark gold all over. “