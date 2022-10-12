Jennifer Aniston supports her “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer in condemning Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments.

Jennifer Aniston supported her colleague in the film “Friends” David Schwimmer, who spoke out against Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets.

On Saturday (October 8), West, who officially changed his name to E, wrote in a long-deleted tweet: “I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up, I’ll go to the 3rd deadly scam on Jewish PEOPLE.”

He added: “The funny thing is that I can’t really be anti-Semitic, because blacks are actually Jews too. You guys played with me and tried to score everyone who opposes your plans [so in the original].”

In response, Schwimmer took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the growing marginalization of the Jewish people, noting that “anti-Semitism is growing all over the world.”

Sharing an image of the word “bYE” hinting at the rapper’s new official name, Schwimmer wrote: “Jews make up only 2.4 percent of the U.S. population, but are victims of more than 60 percent of all religious hatred. crimes,” he wrote.

The actor further condemned West’s comments, writing: “Regardless of whether Kanye West is mentally ill, there is no doubt that he is a fanatic.

“His hate speech calls for violence against Jews. If you interpret his words differently and defend him, you know what? You’re a racist.

He added: “If we don’t name someone as influential as Kanye for his divisive, ignorant and anti-Semitic words, then we are implicated. Silence is complicity.”

Although Schwimmer deactivated the comments on his post, it received over 300,000 likes (and continues to grow), and Aniston was one of them.

Other personalities who have condemned West’s comments include Jamie Lee Curtis, Izo, Elon Musk and John Legend.

In response to West ‘s initial tweet , Curtis wrote: “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. The threat to the Jewish people once ended in genocide. Your words hurt and provoke violence. You’re the father. Please stop.”

Meanwhile, Legend, a former friend of West, tweeted: “It’s strange how all these ‘free, independent thinkers’ always land on the same old anti-blackness and anti-Semitism.”

West’s social media accounts have since been blocked, and the platforms said his recent series of abusive messages violated their rules.