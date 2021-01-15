Jennifer Aniston shot her scenes for the Friends episode!

Jennifer Aniston has started shooting scenes for the special Friends episode. And this one is eagerly awaited by all the fans.

Friends had to release a “special” episode for years. But each time, this one is delayed for various reasons. But this time it’s the right one. And of course, Jennifer Aniston will be there. How to do otherwise? Impossible.

But beware, this will not mark the return of the series or a reboot. No, this episode will be a way for the actors to reconnect, 15 years after the show ended. It will just be a reunion to take stock of their life.

But also to share good memories. Because with all these seasons, the actors have shared a lot. From what we know, Jennifer Aniston has already shot a few scenes for this episode. It’s the Phoebe actress who shares it on a podcast.

This explains the interest of this episode. “It’s not scripted, we’re not going to reprise our characters. It’s us, all together. Which never happens and has never happened in public since 2004 when the show ended. I think it’s going to be awesome ”.

FRIENDS: JENNIFER ANISTON PRESENTS IN SPECIAL EPISODE

But to reproduce the diagram of the episodes of Friends, it has to be real. So the special episode will be shot with an audience like all back issues of the series have been. A constraint that slows down filming. But it should hit your screens soon.

But one thing is certain, you will soon be able to find Jennifer Aniston in this episode. The opportunity to meet your favorite actors all over a drink. With any luck, the backgrounds will be the same. We cross fingers.

For the more nostalgic among you, this news will be a real breath of fresh air. 15 years without having seen the friends in this apartment. 15 years without Jennifer Aniston in this famous role. In short, everyone has high expectations for this special anniversary.