Jennifer Aniston shared cute pictures from the filming of the morning show

Even though we still have to wait a bit to watch season 3 of “The Morning Show,” at least Jennifer Aniston is giving us a little synopsis of the long-awaited season of one of the best Apple TV+ shows. The actress, along with her co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and new addition Jon Hamm, began filming last summer and are now officially halfway through filming. Aniston celebrated halfway with a charming photo shoot, and several celebrities posted funny comments to her.

A small collection of photos and videos of the actress shows the backstage of the new season of the “Morning Show“, and although the show itself is quite serious, the actress of “Friends” seems to be having a great time.

To be honest, I find this whole post one big mood. The first photo of Aniston in driver’s glasses and helmet is charming, I like that the glasses are too big for her face. Another favorite of the post is a video of Aniston washing her feet in the sink. It almost acts like a silly social media ad: always remember to apply lotion before getting a tan. I also think the last photo is very similar to this. Aniston is resting on two chairs pushed together to make a couch. It seems that she sleeps in a full suit, except for slippers. Overall, this is such a funny and silly season 3 photo shoot, and I’m interested in watching the new season.

Then, if you scroll a little further than the caption, the comments will only add to the fun. Another star of the “Morning Show” Reese Witherspoon commented:

“Wait… are we really??? 🤪 ”

That’s right, Reese, time flies by when you’re having fun, and if this post indicates something, it looks like they’re having fun.

I think the Hawkeye actor is really stuck on the “almost” part, not halfway through. He’s probably right, Aniston isn’t just one of the stars, she’s also an executive producer, so there’s still a lot of work to be done after filming ends.

We don’t know much about what Season 3 will be about, but we do know about one big change. This season, the series has a new showrunner. Charlotte Stoudt will take over the reins, she has experience working on “Fosse/Verdon”, “Homeland” and “House of Cards”, so participating in a news drama broadcast on television seems very suitable to her. I’m sure Aniston and Witherspoon, who are both EP’s and have been the stars of the show since day one, are helping her too.

I assume that in the third season there will be a hot topic related to today’s news. Especially considering that the first season is dedicated to the story of Me Too, and the second season is dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like the third season will follow suit and focus on current events. As Heidi Venable wrote, the end of season 2 opens up a lot of opportunities for season 3, and given that the news is constantly changing, the main theme of the year can be anything.

While we are waiting for the 3rd season of The Morning Show, you can get acquainted with a huge number of Jennifer Aniston’s works, as well as watch the 1st and 2nd seasons of the popular drama with an Apple TV+ subscription. You can also follow the news on social media, as both Aniston and Witherspoon post behind-the-scenes fun from time to time, giving us inside information about the progress of the show.