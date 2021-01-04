Jennifer Aniston ready to end her acting career?

In an interview with Smartless, Jennifer Aniston said she could end her acting career. Jennifer Aniston has been known to the general public for several years now.

The actress, having made her ranges in the famous series Friends, went on to appear in numerous films. Her talent is no longer to be proven and she could still participate in many projects. However, if she didn’t want to end her acting career.

Because that is what could happen. We’re already seeing fans of ex-Brad Pitt pulling out their tissues as we read these lines. Indeed, many would be sad not to see the beautiful appear in a new series or a new film.

Her beauty and humor appeal to many moviegoers and series fans. Therefore, if Jennifer Aniston were to end her career, it would leave a big void. Although we are still a long way from it, we might start to think about it.

Our colleagues from Téléstar relaying an interview with the actress a few days ago. An interview in which she shared her fed up and plans to quit.

But why is Jennifer Aniston fed up? Answer below.

THE END OF JENNIFER ANISTON’S ACTRESS CAREER

Because yes, what made this idea sow in the head of the ex-Brad Pitt? Quite simply a bad experience to believe the news from Téléstar. Indeed, as she confided in Smartless, she let it be known that for the past two years, this idea had haunted her mind:

“I have to admit that over the last couple of years, the thought of not acting anymore has crossed my mind.” Let Jennifer Aniston know. Before adding, giving more details:

“It never had been. This project really pissed me off. And I don’t know if I’m still interested in acting. ” On the other hand, if you expected to have the name of the film in question, you missed it.

Jennifer Aniston preferring to keep this one a secret.



