Jennifer Aniston ready to compromise for love?

Jennifer Aniston is not ready for all romantic compromises. This is what seems to confirm the ex-star of Friends on Instagram!

Jennifer Aniston no longer wants to let go in love and now refuses certain compromises. It must be said that the famous actress has had a tumultuous love life to say the least.

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston formed with Brad Pitt one of Hollywood’s leading couples in the 2000s. After their high-profile divorce in 2005, the ex-star of the Friends series had romantic adventures without much success.

The 52-year-old actress also dated actor Vince Vaughn and singer John Mayer. Very short romances that did not satisfy the pretty blonde!

After having linked relationships, Jennifer Aniston found love in the arms of Justin Therioux in 2011. The actress then seems to be on a cloud!

In fact, she married the actor in 2015. But then again, the love affair did not last and the couple divorced in 2017.

Since then, the pretty blonde has been more discreet. Today, in fact, she is officially single. But speculations about her romantic situation are rife!

Indeed, American media have revealed that Jennifer Aniston has found love and is once again in a relationship with a very handsome man. The identity of the lucky winner remains unknown.

Jennifer Aniston will she confirm this new romance? Will she soon reveal the name and face of the one who would share her life?

JENNIFER ANISTON SEEMS VERY SURE OF HER IN LOVE

Regardless, the star of The Morning Show now seems unwilling to rush in love. On the contrary, she seems to know what she wants! And as proof, Jennifer Aniston recently gave hints on social media about what she expects from a romantic relationship.

For example, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife shared on Instagram a video clip from a documentary about singer Eartha Kitt titled All by Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story.

In this excerpt, a journalist therefore asks Eartha Kitt: “If a man has entered your life, wouldn’t you want to compromise?” “. Just that !

To which the person then responds with a burst of laughter: “That’s stupid! A man comes into my life and I have to compromise? “. She laughs again and turns to another person, offscreen, “A man is coming into my life and you have to compromise?” Why ? Why ? “. Suffice to say that the message is very clear!

In the caption of this Instagram story, Jennifer Aniston adds several laughing smileys. She thus implies that she appreciates Artha Kitt’s message and that she is not really the type to make concessions in love. The future “Mr. Aniston” is warned! To be continued.